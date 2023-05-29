Shahbad dairy murder case: Delhi Police forms 6 teams to nab accused

New Delhi [India], May 29 : In a never chilling incident where a 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times by her alleged boyfriend, Delhi Police officials on Monday said that six teams have been formed to arrest the accused who is on the run.

A 16-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after being allegedly stabbed multiple times by her alleged boyfriend here in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Delhi, Raja Banthia while talking to reporters said that the parents of the accused are cooperating on the matter.

"The accused Sahil is 20 years old. Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Our probe is underway. His parents are cooperating in the matter. The accused will be arrested soon," said Addtl DCP Raja Banthia.

He said that the deceased was brought dead and had several injuries on her body.

"The girl was brought dead and a post-mortem is being conducted. There were several injuries on her body. She was stabbed more than 20 times," said Raja Banthia while talking to ANI.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that the national capital has become extremely unsafe for women and girls, appealing to the government to call for a high-level meeting.

"A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting with Union HM, Delhi LG, DCW chief and Delhi CM," said Swati Maliwal.

The body of the deceased, as per police, was found in a street.

During the preliminary probe conducted by the police, it is learnt that she was walking in the street when suddenly a boy confronted her.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer North), Ravi Kumar Singh, "It was found that she was walking in the street when suddenly one boy intercepted her. He stabbed her multiple times".

On May 28, police said they received information regarding the murder of a girl, adding that a local team reached the spot and started an investigation.

During the local inquiry, police learnt that the accused and the deceased were in a relationship but yesterday they had a quarrel. "Today the deceased was planning to attend the birthday party of her friend's son," police added.

"The accused is absconding and the search is underway to nab him," the official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code section (IPC) 302 (Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death) has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station following a complaint by the father of the deceased, police said.

Meanwhile, Suman Nalwa, PRO Delhi police, Delhi said, "A murder case was reported yesterday in the Shahbad Dairy police station limits. A team has been formed and an investigation is underway. The accused has been identified. We will soon arrest him."

