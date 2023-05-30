Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi court sends Sahil to 2-day police custody

New Delhi, May 30 Delhi's Rohini court on Tuesday sent Sahil, who brutally killed his girlfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area, to two-day police remand.

The accused was produced before Duty Magistrates early on Tuesday due to security reasons, according to the sources.

On Delhi Police seeking Sahil's custody on the ground that the weapon used for the murder has not yet been recovered, Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain sent him to two-day police remand.

Police also said that the accused was changing his versions of the incident continuously which also needs to be verified.

The deceased girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death on Sunday evening.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused Sahil from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday.

Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony in the area, reportedly stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder.

He worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl.

In the video, around seven to eight bystanders are seen present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they had an argument on Sunday.

"The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend's son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim's father," the official added.

As per initial autopsy report, the girl was stabbed 16 times and her skull was ruptured after she was attacked by a blunt object.



spr/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor