Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Announces Son As Successor

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the incumbent Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, publicly announced his son as his successor during an investiture ceremony held in the courtyard of the grand mosque.

Before officially declaring his son as the successor, Bukhari provided a historical overview of the mosque, noting that the first Shahi Imam was appointed by Emperor Shah Jehan. He further mentioned that the first Imam of Jama Masjid, Hazrat Syed Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari, was appointed as the Shahi Imam at the age of 63, as stated by the current Shahi Imam.

As per traditions, Imams have declared their successors in the life times. So, in line with the over 400 years of tradition, from this Jama Masjid, I declare that Syed Shaban Bukhari is my successor, he announced to a gathering of Islamic scholars, and other dignitaries present on the occasion. After the announcement, the tying of dastarbandi (turban) on the head began according to the old riwaz (tradition) associated with the investiture. Syed Shaban Bukhari (29) was anointed as the mosque’s Naib Imam in a dastarbandi ceremony in November 2014, the official said.

In the event of Syed Ahmed Bukhari's incapacitation or demise, his son will assume the role of the 14th Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, as announced by his father. The ceremony, held at the Mughal-era mosque constructed by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, spanned over an hour.

The event was graced by the presence of several ulemas (Islamic scholars). The mosque, renowned as a symbol of old Delhi or Shahjehanabad, was adorned for the occasion, highlighting its significance as a celebrated landmark.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the 13th Imam in the lineage, is the son of Syed Abdullah Bukhari, the 12th Shahi Imam, who passed away at the age of 87 in 2009. He assumed the position of Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in October 2000 following his father's succession.

