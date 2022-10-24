Shahid Sainik Suraksha Parishad celebrates Diwali with soldiers on duty

Citizens can celebrate the festival of lights because soldiers are on duty to protect them. Realising this, members of the Shahid Sainik Suraksha Parishad celebrated Diwali with soldiers on duty in Pathankot and families of soldiers who were killed while performing their duties.

Sweets were distributed and crackers were burst.

When asked, Ravindra Vikki of 'Shahid Sainik Sukraksha Parishad' said they know how soldiers feel at the time of Diwali. When everyone is celebrating with their family, they are on the frontier. "We come here so that they don't miss their family on occasion," he said.

Soldiers said they were happy that members of the Parishad celebrated Diwali with them.

( With inputs from ANI )

