"Shame on the Speaker": Omar Abdullah criticises Om Birla for not taking action against BJP MP

Hours after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cautioned BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri about potential consequences if the BJP MP continues to verbally attack a fellow parliamentarian, specifically referring to his outburst against BSP MP Danish Ali, National Conference (NC) party leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the Lok Sabha speaker. Abdullah called for concrete action, rather than just a warning, to be taken against the offending member.

“Strict action if repeated”. Shame on the Speaker for refusing to take any action against the abusive BJP MP. Opposition MPs have been suspended for trivial offences & here outright abuse is condoned. https://t.co/kQQQ6BlUAs — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 22, 2023

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used words like 'extremist,' 'pimp,' and 'terrorist,' while verbally abusing BSP MP Danish Ali during his speech in the Lok Sabha. The BJP MP even went as far as saying, 'Ye Mulla aatankwadi hai (This cleric is a terrorist)' and 'bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko (throw this cleric outside),' despite objections from the Opposition regarding the offensive language used by Ramesh Bidhuri.