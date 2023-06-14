"Shameless drumbeating about Northeast India..." Congress President Kharge slams Centre on Manipur violence

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the Centre's shameless drumbeating about Northeast India that has drowned the voices of humanity in Manipur.

His reactions come after the fresh violence that took place in Manipur in which nine people were killed.

"9 people have lost their lives in Manipur violence, yesterday. Modi Govt's shameless drumbeating about Northeast India has drowned the voices of humanity in Manipur," tweeted Kharge.

At least nine people have been killed in the latest clashes between members of rival ethnic groups in Manipur, witnessing violence since last month, the police said on Wednesday.

"Last night around 11 pm, there was gunfire in the region. We have brought nine dead bodies," Sub-inspector of Sagolmang Police Station Md Imtiyaz told ANI.

The Congress chief alleged that PM Modi was ignoring Manipur violence.

"Even as a beautiful border state of India is plunged into an unending spiral of raging fire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has turned the other way - Miscreants have ransacked 5 Lakh ammunition pieces and 4,573 weapons from police armouries, and hundreds of places of worship have been destroyed," he added.

He further mentioned that the Congress party will keep questioning the Modi government's incompetence.

"But, the Congress party shall keep questioning Modi Govt's rank incompetence. Why has the 'double engine' BJP Govt failed to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur? Is it because the BJP intends to widen the fissures between ethnic groups for its cheap political gains? News reports of NDA's NEDA Chairman and Assam CM and RSS' National Executive Member taking the help of insurgent groups to fight previous Elections are clearly saying so," he tweeted.

Putting accountability on the Centre, Kharge questioned why an All-Party meeting was not called in to discuss the political situation in Manipur.

"Why hasn't the PM not called an All-Party meeting to deliberate political solutions? It is high time the Modi Govt take responsibility for their crimes perpetrated on the people of Manipur and becomes accountable," he added.

Meanwhile, Imphal East SP Shivkanta Singh said that those injured in the incident have been provided medical treatment.

"Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence this morning in Khamenlok. Those killed were all men. The post-mortem is being done. Treatment has also been provided to those injured," Singh said.

Official sources said that the role of suspected militants in the killings is being probed.

They said the area in the jurisdiction of Imphal East has seen incidents of violence over the last two-three days.

The Manipur government has extended the ban on the internet in the state till June 15 in view of the prevailing situation.

Manipur has seen violence since early May following clashes between Meitei and Kuki tribes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The Manipur High Court had asked the state government to consider including the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

