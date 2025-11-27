Sharad Pawar slams MahaYuti partners for ‘money-centric’ campaigning in local body polls

Baramati (Maharashtra), Nov 27 Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday sharply criticised MahaYuti leaders for what he described as “money-driven” campaigning in the ongoing local body elections. Pawar alleged that ruling alliance partners were seeking votes based on the promise of funds rather than on performance.

“There is now a competition over who can offer more money,” Pawar said, adding that informal “poll fronts or groups” had sprung up across districts. “Votes are being sought on the basis of money and funds -- this is not a good sign,” he remarked.

Pawar’s comments came amid controversy over repeated references to development funds by senior MahaYuti leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, BJP and Shinde Sena ministers, during election rallies. The leaders have been openly telling voters that development funds would flow only if their candidates were elected.

The remarks follow Ajit Pawar’s recent speech in Malegaon Nagar Panchayat, where he promised ample funds for the town if NCP candidates won, warning that areas not supporting the party would be deprived of assistance. His “vote for funds” appeal triggered wide condemnation from the opposition, which demanded an apology. Ajit Pawar later defended himself, saying he respected the Model Code of Conduct and that missteps were possible in public life, but insisted he owed “no debt” to anyone despite years of accusations.

Escalating the rhetoric, BJP Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil told voters in Bhor that despite Ajit Pawar being Deputy CM, “Devendra Fadnavis is the Chief Minister”, urging them to vote in line with that political reality.

Similarly, Shiv Sena minister for water supply Gulabrao Patil sparked outrage after telling voters at a Nashik rally that the Urban Development Department had “plenty of money” and they would witness “Lakshmi darshan the night before voting” -- a remark widely interpreted as a hint at cash inducements.

BJP Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also drew criticism when he told party workers in Gadchiroli not to worry about election-related expenses, though he later claimed he was referring only to arrangements at the local BJP office. On Ajit Pawar’s remarks, Bawankule said fund-related decisions were taken collectively by the top three leaders and finalised by the Chief Minister.

Sharad Pawar also observed growing factionalism within MahaYuti ranks during the local body polls, noting that groups within the same party were aligning with others in several areas. “This is happening for the first time. The message is clear -- there is no unanimity in this election,” he said, adding, “Voters will give the appropriate verdict in the Panchayat Samiti and other local body polls. We have never indulged in such tactics, nor will we. There are still a few days left -- let’s see what happens.”

On the state government’s decision to stay crop-loan recovery for a year following heavy rains and floods, Pawar termed the measure insufficient. While welcoming the suspension as “temporary relief”, he said farmers needed financial compensation, interest waivers and reduced instalments. “Farmers have suffered heavy losses. The government should have offered some monetary support. Only then would the relief have been meaningful,” he said.

