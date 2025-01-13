Share Market Update: Sensex Opens 749 Points Lower, Nifty Falls by 236 Points on January 13

The domestic stock market opened with a sharp decline on Monday, January 13. The Sensex dropped by almost 800 points, while the Nifty saw a decrease of 225 points. The Bank Nifty fell by 460 points. Compared to the previous close, the Sensex opened 749 points lower at 76,629. The Nifty also fell by 236 points, starting at 23,195. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty opened at 48,264, down by 470 points, and the rupee weakened by 24 paise, opening at 82.21 rupees per dollar, marking a new record low.

In the global market, the Indian stock market followed a similar trend, reflecting a significant decline. The US market experienced a sharp drop on Friday. The GIFT Nifty fell by 188 points this morning, signaling a negative start to trading. In the wake of this, institutional investors have appeared indifferent. FIIs sold over Rs 7,100 crore in cash, index, and share futures on Friday, while domestic funds continued to buy, with purchases totaling around Rs 4,000 crore for the 18th consecutive day. These trends indicated a significant drop in both pre-opening and opening market levels.

Global Market Updates

US markets experienced a decline on Friday as hopes for a rate cut following positive employment data failed to materialize. The Dow fell nearly 700 points, while the Nasdaq dropped 320 points. The GIFT Nifty also saw a drop of 188 points, starting at 23,312. Dow futures remained flat. Meanwhile, Japanese markets were closed today.