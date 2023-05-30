Shashi Tharoor hails Lokmat Media for its ubiased news coverage on Dr Vijay Darda's book launch

Congress leader Dr. Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday released the new book 'Ringside-Up, Close and Personal on India and Beyond' by Lokmat Media Group's Editorial Board Chairman and former MP Dr. Vijay Darda. Speaking on the occasion, Tharoor hailed Lokmat for their unbaised reporting on the various social issues plaguing the country. Tharoor said that in today's time media trails often damage information and credibility and media should work with integrity and Lokmat stands out for their fair reporting. Dr Sanjaya Baru, acclaimed author and former advisor to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was also part of the event and shared his views on the book as well as on the issues and subjects highlighted in it.

The book is a captivating compilation of Darda’s weekly articles, which were published in the Lokmat Media Group newspapers and other prominent national and regional dailies of the country between 2011 and 2016. As a follow-up to his earlier book “Straight Thoughts”, which encompassed articles from 2004 to 2011, this latest work delves into a diverse range of subjects beyond political developments and happenings.“RINGSIDE” will take readers on an intellectual journey encompassing science, environment, economy, security, social developments, sports, arts, culture, foreign policy, and national and international affairs. This book is a reflection of contemporary political, social, cultural and other significant happenings and developments. Dr Darda’s writings also feature well-documented notes and insightful comments about eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to the social, national and international developments in India and the world.