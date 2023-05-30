Shashi Tharoor launches Dr Vijay Darda’s new book ‘RINGSIDE’

Congress leader Dr. Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday released the new book 'Ringside-up, close and personal on India and Beyond' by Lokmat Media Group's Editorial Board Chairman and former MP Dr. Vijay Darda.The book is a captivating compilation of Darda’s weekly articles, which were published in the Lokmat Media Group newspapers and other prominent national and regional dailies of the country between 2011 and 2016. As a follow-up to his earlier book “Straight Thoughts”, which encompassed articles from 2004 to 2011, this latest work delves into a diverse range of subjects beyond political developments and happenings,

“RINGSIDE” will take readers on an intellectual journey encompassing science, environment, economy, security, social developments, sports, arts, culture, foreign policy, and national and international affairs. This book is a reflection of contemporary political, social, cultural and other significant happenings and developments. Dr Sanjaya Baru, acclaimed author and former advisor to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, was also part of the occasion which is held at the Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India on Rafi Marg in New Delhi. Veteran journalist and consulting editor of India Today Television Rajdeep Sardesai will interact with Dr Vijay Darda at the book launch ceremony, which will provide an insight into the making of the book

