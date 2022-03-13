Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to be TMC candidates for byelections in WB

Former Union ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo will be TMC candidates for Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol and Assembly by-election from Ballygunge respectively.

In a tweet today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol."

"Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!," Mamata tweeted.

On October 19, 2021, Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP from the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Saturday, the Election Commission announced that the bypolls in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal would be held on April 12. Counting of the votes will take place on April 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor