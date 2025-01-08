Sheesh Mahal Row: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MP Sanjay Singh Stage Dharna Outside CM's Residence (Watch Video)

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MP Sanjay Singh staged a 'dharna' outside the Chief Minister's residence after being denied entry by the police. The protest followed Sanjay Singh's challenge to the BJP, urging them to visit the CM's residence along with media personnel, in the midst of the ongoing controversy over BJP's 'sheesh mahal' allegations.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MP Sanjay Singh sit on a 'dharna' outside the CM's residence after being denied entry by the Police.



Yesterday, Sanjay Singh challenged BJP to visit the CM's residence along with media personnel, amid the BJP's 'sheesh mahal'…

"BJP used to send new videos and photos every day. Today, we came here with all the media persons. Now, the BJP is running away. A three-layer barricading has been put up. They have also put up water cannons and deployed Additional DCP here. This has been turned into a border so that the media can't go in. Show us where the swimming pool and bar are. BJP says that the CM's residence was built for Rs 33 Crores. It is also being said that PM house is being built for Rs 2700 Crores. We will see both the CM residence and PM house. Let the public see both, " AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of shifting focus from the issue, suggesting they fear the need to show Prime Minister Modi's residence as both the CM and PM residences were built with taxpayers' money. He challenged the BJP to prove their claims of a swimming pool and bar in the CM's residence, adding that the party was backing off because they might have to reveal details of the PM's residence as well.