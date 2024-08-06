Sheikh Hasina Not on Board C-130 J Transport Aircraft That Took Off From Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad

Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Prime Minister and fled Bangladesh on Monday, was not present in a C-130J transport plane of the Bangladesh Air Force that took off from the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning, August 6. According to the news agency ANI report, the flight took off at around 9 AM.

The Bangladesh Air Force C-130J transport aircraft is flying with 7 military personnel in it towards its base in Bangladesh, sources told ANI.

Sheikh Hasina fled on Monday from the official Prime Minister Palace in Dhaka after resigning and arrived in India amid violent protest against her government in the Asian country, which took the lives of over 300 people in a week. Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, possibly on her way to London amid turmoil in Bangladesh and met Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday chaired an all-party meeting in Parliament and briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Jaishankar briefed the leaders on how the issue had panned out in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation in the country. He also spoke about how Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had moved to India and how India would take care of the Bangladeshi leader, sources from the all-party meeting told ANI.