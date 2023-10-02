Shekhawati Sahitya Sangam concludes with discussions on students’ stress, Constitution

Jaipur, October 2 The five-day Shekhawati Sahitya Sangam concluded in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Monday after witnessing interesting sessions and discussions stress faced by students, the Indian Constitution, Hindi language and New India scaling new heights at the global level, among others.

In one of the discussion sessions, noted author Lakshminarayan Bhala said that the picture of each chapter of the Constitution is associated with a special message, and each picture in itself is sufficient to explain the chapter completely.

Sharing details, he said that famous painter Nandalal Bose painted pictures for the Constitution and added the picture of Ramrajya in it to protect the fundamental rights. In Part 4 of the Constitution, a picture of Gita has been given to explain the Directive Principles and in Part 5, a picture of Buddha has been given to explain the functions of the executive, in which he is shown preaching to his disciples.

Raghuveer Shekhawat, the first writer to write more than 100 TV shows, while discussing the Indian film industry and the idea of India, said that the country's culture, art, literature and history will be the future for the world's film industry.

The event also witnessed crucial and detailed discussions on the 'Youth Mental Health', in which nutritionist Sunidhi Mishra, counsellor Pushpendra Panikar and psychologist Pallavi Sharma shared their views on stress in students and the increasing cases of student suicide.

Major Surendra Punia, while addressing the audience on 'India's self-present challenges and our role', described ideological scam as the biggest scam and intellectual terrorism as the biggest challenge.

