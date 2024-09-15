Shepherd's Quick Action Saves Flock as Forest Officials Capture Leopard

In a dramatic encounter at the foothills of Madhumalai near Kempanapallya, a shepherd heroically defended his flock of sheep from a leopard attack. While tending to his flock, the shepherd noticed the predator closing in. Armed only with a stick, he chased the leopard away, desperately trying to save his sheep. His cries for help alerted nearby farmers, who rushed to his aid as the leopard sought refuge in a drainage pipe under the road.

Locals immediately informed the forest department officials. RFO Deepak, with other staff personnel Ravikiran, Linganna, and Anantha Ram reached the place, placed bones on both sides of the pipe, and made the leopard fall into the bone. The panicked farmers are heaving a sigh of relief.