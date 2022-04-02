Shimla: Two held for consuming heroin outside hospital gate

Shimla Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday arrested two people for consuming heroin at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC)'s gate in Shimla.

The district police in its investigation revealed that the accused were consuming heroin outside the hospital gate and also recovered 4.02 grams of Chitta or Heroin from their possession.

The case has been registered under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

Further investigation into the case is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor