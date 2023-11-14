Shiv Sena (UBT): BJP misusing Lord Ram for MP poll campaign

Mumbai, Nov 14 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "blatantly misusing" the name of Lord Ram for poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh and asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action, here on Tuesday.

He was referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's poll-promise to the voters that if they bring the BJP to power, "then all the people in MP would be taken for free 'darshan' of Lord Ram Temple" in Ayodhya.

"This is absolutely atrocious and disgusting… The entire union cabinet and party leadership of BJP is in MP… The party is openly using the name of Lord Ram to attract votes in MP. Do they have a monopoly over Ram Lalla? Will the ECI now intervene and take action against the BJP leaders," Raut demanded.

He also called upon the BJP leaders to apologise to Lord Ram and the people of India for invoking religious propaganda in election campaigns, thus violating the poll codes of conduct, and also accused the BJP of trying to divide the people on the issue of Lord Ram.

"If the people vote for BJP then they will be taken to Lord Ram Temple… Are they trying to imply that if the BJP loses power, then the people will be prevented from visiting the Ayodhya Temple," Raut asked sharply.

At several election rallies in MP, Shah has said that if people want 'darshan' of Lord Ram then they will have to spend from their pockets, but if they elect the BJP to power, they the (BJP) government will organise Ram Lalla darshan in Ayodhya free of cost to all, kicking up a political row.

Setting at rest speculation, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that after the elections to the five states are completed in December, the national opposition I.N.D.I.A. block will sit together and finalise its seat-sharing – "with give-and-take" - formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

