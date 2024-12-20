Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Condemns FIR Against Rahul Gandhi, Calls it 'Diversionary Tactic'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday condemned the FIR filed against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling it a "diversionary tactic." Thackeray further demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Thackeray said, "This is all a diversionary tactic... I don't think Rahul Gandhi or any of us is scared. We demand that the Union Home Minister resign because he has insulted Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar."

The FIR against Rahul Gandhi, filed by the Delhi Police on Thursday, is in connection with a scuffle in Parliament. The BJP had filed a complaint under various sections of the IPC, including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering life or personal safety), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention). However, the Delhi Police later removed the section on "attempt to murder" from the FIR, with all other sections remaining unchanged.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur, along with MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi, filed the complaint at Parliament Street Police Station, accusing Rahul Gandhi of "assault and incitement." Thakur criticized Gandhi, stating, "A highly unfortunate incident occurred in Parliament, perpetrated by the Congress Party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi have a habit of violating the law. Rahul Gandhi's arrogance leads him to believe he is above the law."

As the Parliament's winter session concluded, Congress continued protesting against Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. Ambedkar, while BJP also protested against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting the late leader. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that the FIR against Gandhi was a distraction tactic by the BJP, adding, "The anger you see in all opposition parties today is because of the Home Minister's insulting words for Babasaheb Ambedkar. On this, Kharge ji demanded that the PM remove the Home Minister from the Cabinet and an apology from him."

Ramesh further alleged that the BJP had staged the scuffle to divert attention from the Adani issue and Amit Shah's comments. He said, "Now, as part of a conspiracy, this drama was created in front of Makar Dar, two MPs were sent to the ICU, and a Rajya Sabha MP was made to write a letter against Rahul Gandhi. This was a planned conspiracy."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also condemned the Congress, accusing them of undermining Ambedkar's legacy. "Those (Congress) who spread anarchy now want to become Babasaheb Ambedkar. Now, Babasaheb Ambedkar is being reduced to the stature of Rahul Gandhi! It is condemnable. Congress should apologize for this," Singh said.