Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut seeks exemption from ED from appearance

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has sought an exemption from the Enforcement Directorate for appearing for questioning on Wednesday and said that he will be in Delhi to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

"I will go to the agency, will ask for some time as the parliament session is still on and therefore will request for a further date. Amid the ongoing political situations,I definitely knew I will face something like this, the people of Maharashtra and the country knew it," MP Sanjay Raut told ANI.

Raut is being probed in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'Patra chawl'

Speaking on the matter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepting the demand of the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena to change the party leader in the House, Raut said the fight will continue referring to the Eknath Shinde camp.

He also highlighted that the fight against the separated faction will continue in a systematic way for the party's chief leader.

"The fight will continue in a systematic way. These people (Lok Sabha) hurry a lot these times. There's nothing done on our letter, they did not even answer our letter and the other faction was given approval on an immediate basis, this shows Lok Sabha's level of functioning," he added.

On the vice presidential election, Raut was firm on the party's decision and said,"There's nothing called real or fake Shiv Sena. We will go with the party's decision. These(BJP) people will say that they have taken Bala Saheb Thackeray into the party, they will say anything."

Raut was certain of the Supreme Court's intervention in the rebel MLA's disqualification.

"We will get justice from SC. Democracy is alive and can't be killed, in this matter we will definitely get justice.They(BJP) want possession of everything. Matoshree, Shiv Sena . One day Joe Biden's house also they will want, they will go to 10 downing street," said Raut.

He said,"If they are going to imprison me because I am leading the party now then I am ready."

Earlier in a veiled attack, Raut termed the Eknath Shinde's faction as "snakes".

"Learn the skill of crushing the fun too.....Do not leave the forest because of the fear of snakes... Jai Maharashtra!!," tweeted MP Raut on Tuesday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor