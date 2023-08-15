Shivaji statue desecration: Technical surveillance helped Goa Police nab accused

Panaji, Aug 15 Based on human and technical surveillance, Goa police managed to arrest three suspects for allegedly desecrating a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Karaswada in Mapusa.

Tension prevailed at Karaswado on Monday after a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was found desecrated by unknown persons. However, the followers of the Maratha warrior king installed a new statue there on the same day and gave seven days to the police to nab the miscreants who desecrated the statue of Shivaji.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi, said that police teams were formed to investigate the case.

“We collected CCTV footage from different locations which were thoroughly scanned. Later, through the human and technical surveillance, we identified one culprit named Nigel Fonseca, who revealed the names of the other two,” Dalvi said.

“The accused persons have been identified as Nigel Joaquim Fonceca, Alex aka Felix Fernandes, and Lawrence Mendes, all residents of Mapusa,” the DSP said.

The officer said that all the accused persons have been remanded to six-day police custody.

The offence hac\s been registered under Sections 295- A, 153- A, and 427 r/w 34 IPC. Further investigation is underway.

