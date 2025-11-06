Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemns attack on convoy of Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha

Patna, Nov 6 Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha in Lakhisarai, terming it an act of "desperation" by the Opposition amid the ongoing Assembly elections.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the public mood in Bihar was clearly in favour of the NDA, and the Opposition was “frustrated” by the growing support for the ruling alliance.

Speaking to IANS, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Since the people have rejected them, they are reacting in this manner,” adding: “A day ago, Rahul Baba alleged vote theft -- he was preparing a cushion for the impending defeat. Tejashwi Yadav released an additional manifesto because he is sure of losing. And today, Vijay Sinha’s convoy was attacked. This is their desperation.”

Claiming that the NDA was headed for a “landslide victory”, Chouhan said the people of Bihar would not be swayed by what he described as the Opposition’s “false narrative”.

“Rahul Baba is weakening India’s democratic system. He is influenced by external forces and is hatching a conspiracy against the country,” he told IANS.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, who also campaigned in Bihar on Thursday, reflected Chouhan’s views. He said that the incident reflected the Opposition’s nervousness over the electoral outcome.

“Polling was held on 121 seats today, and I am confident that the next phase on November 11 will witness an even higher turnout,” Chaudhary told IANS.

“The attack on Vijay Sinha is a clear sign of the Opposition’s desperation. People have realised that they want the good governance of the NDA to continue,” he added.

Chaudhary added that the NDA government had focused on the empowerment of women and youth in Bihar, ensuring they benefit from development schemes and join the mainstream of growth.

Earlier in the day, tensions flared in Lakhisarai after Vijay Sinha’s convoy was attacked while he was on his way to a campaign event. The incident reportedly took place when a group of individuals, allegedly RJD supporters, surrounded the Deputy CM’s vehicle and hurled slippers at it.

Some miscreants also attempted to target the convoy with stones.

Police forces rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and additional security personnel were deployed to prevent further escalation. A search operation has been launched to trace those involved in the attack.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed officials to take stern action against the perpetrators and ensure safe and peaceful campaigning.

