Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' will leave Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 2 pm on April 19.

"I will myself go to see off the devotee-passengers. Yatra is starting again and the first train will go to Kashi", Chouhan said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor