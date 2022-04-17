Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana
By ANI | Published: April 17, 2022 03:18 PM2022-04-17T15:18:01+5:302022-04-17T15:25:08+5:30
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' will leave Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 2 pm on April 19.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' will leave Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 2 pm on April 19.
"I will myself go to see off the devotee-passengers. Yatra is starting again and the first train will go to Kashi", Chouhan said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app