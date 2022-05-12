Shocking! Over 800 employees resign after company asks them to return to office

India is currently going through a covid pandemic. All precautionary measures are being taken to prevent covid infection. Meanwhile, many offices have asked employees to work from home, but now that the rules have been relaxed, everything has started slowly. Employees who were working from home are also being called back to the office.

Meanwhile, more than 800 employees of a company have resigned. As many as 800 employees of WhiteHat Jr, an education company, have resigned in the last two months after their work from home was suddenly shut down and they were called to the office. The full-time employees of the sales, coding and math team have resigned. More employees are expected to resign in the coming months. The company announced its policy to end work from home on March 18 via email. In which the employees doing work from home were asked to return to the office by April 18.

According to Whitehat Jr., "As part of our back-to-work drive, most of our sales and support staff have been asked to report to the Gurugram and Mumbai offices from April 18. We have granted relocation if there are exceptions for medical and personal needs." Since then, everyone has resigned to oppose Work from Home. Whitehat Jr. is a company that teaches kids online coding. According to a report, a resigned employee said that it was not easy to come to work in a month's time. Some have young children, some have elderly and sick parents, and others have other responsibilities. It is not appropriate to recall employees in such a short period of time.