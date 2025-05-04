Showers in Chennai bring respite from heat, rainfall alert in several districts of Tamil Nadu for tomorrow

Chennai, May 4 A sudden spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat in Chennai on Sunday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a rainfall alert for Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu for Monday (May 5).

The RMC has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, and Puducherry.

Several areas across the city and its suburbs - including Ambattur, Avadi, Pozhichalur, Pallavaram, and Nungambakkam- experienced significant rainfall, coupled with strong winds.

The RMC had earlier predicted light showers for Chennai and its suburbs on May 4, along with partly cloudy conditions.

The RMC had also issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts on Sunday evening, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kancheepuram.

Heavy rainfall was also predicted at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu's southern and delta districts, such as Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. Tamil Nadu has, so far, recorded 14 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average during the northeast monsoon, with the state receiving 447 mm of rain against an average of 393 mm.

Chennai alone logged 845 mm rain, marking a 16 per cent increase over its norm, while Coimbatore saw a 47 per cent rise in rainfall compared to its usual seasonal average. These developments follow Cyclone Fengal, which battered Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 29 to December 1, bringing torrential rain.

The cyclone, along with a subsequent low-pressure system over the southern Bay of Bengal, resulted in significant damage, claiming 12 lives, submerging 2.11 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, and affecting around 69 lakh families, with a total impact on 1.5 crore people.

To aid recovery, the Union Government has sanctioned an additional Rs 522.34 crore in relief funds to Tamil Nadu. Puducherry has also received Rs 33.06 crore as part of the relief package.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor