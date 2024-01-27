“Shows Age Is No Bar”: PM Modi Applauds Rohan Bopanna’s Historic Win at Australian Open

At the age of 43, Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna secured a historic victory at the Australian Open by claiming his maiden men's doubles Grand Slam title. Teaming up with local player Matthew Ebden, Bopanna became the oldest man ever to win a Grand Slam, triumphing in the final against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

The pair secured the victory in straight sets, winning 7-6(0) 7-5 in a high-quality match that lasted one hour and 39 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the accomplished player, emphasizing that Bopanna's journey exemplifies that age is no barrier to success.

“Time and again, the phenomenally talented @rohanbopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is aways our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities. Best wishes for his future endeavours,” the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Bopanna's win makes him only the third Indian male player to secure a men's doubles Grand Slam title, joining the ranks of tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. In a career-defining moment, Bopanna demonstrated exceptional skill alongside his partner Ebden, navigating a competitive field to clinch the Australian Open crown.

The final, held at the Rod Laver Arena, witnessed a closely contested battle, with only one break of serve occurring when Vavassori dropped his serve at love in the 11th game of the second set. The match featured few break points, highlighting the players' strong serves and the intensity of the competition.

Bopanna's victory adds another milestone to his tennis career, marking his second Grand Slam title. He had previously won the French Open mixed doubles in 2017 with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski. The achievement also establishes Bopanna as the oldest Grand Slam champion in men's tennis, surpassing the record set by Jean-Julien Rojer, who won the French Open men's doubles at the age of 40 in 2022.

The seasoned player's success on the court is a testament to his dedication and skill, overcoming challenges and competitors to etch his name in tennis history. The win also propels Bopanna to the number one spot in the ATP rankings, making him the oldest player to achieve this feat.