Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar in court seeks release of her remains to perform last rites

A local court reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29. The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Walkar’s father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

According to the chargesheet filed in the case, Aftab is accused of chopping Shraddha's body into 35 pieces before dumping them across various places over a period of 18 days in May-June 2022.

Earlier, Vikas Walkar, Shraddha's father, had demanded Aftab's parents be questioned in connection with his daughter's murder. If the involvement of Poonawala's parents is found in the case, then action should be taken against them, Vikas Walkar stated.