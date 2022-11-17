Shraddha Walker Murder: Aftab burned her face to conceal her identity

In the latest update in the horrific Shraddha murder case that sent shockwaves across the country, it has been learnt that accused Aftab Amin Poonawala had charred his live-in partner's face to hide her identity.The Delhi Police sources said that he had first chopped her body into 35 pieces, then burnt her face in such a way that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are discovered.

"During the interrogation, Aftab revealed that he had learnt about all this on the internet, and also about how to hide the body from everyone's reach," the sources informed news agency ANI. The Southern District Police of Delhi have contacted their Eastern counterparts in a bid to match the DNA sample of chopped body parts including a human head which the latter had recovered earlier in June.The East Delhi Police had found a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar police station area of the national capital in June this year, which was nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered (on May 18).In the East Delhi case, the police were not able to ascertain whose body parts they were because of the tampered state of the recovered body parts.The body parts found in East Delhi were sent for a DNA test, and the forensic report will be coming soon.