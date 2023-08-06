Shraddha's father deposes before court, says 'Aaftab cut body in toilet

Vikas Madan Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walker, testified in a Delhi court that was recording the statements of the witnesses in connection with the sensational murder of his daughter allegedly by her live-in-partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala last year. Vikas told the court that Poonawala chopped Shraddha's body into pieces in the toilet after murdering her and threw them in a forested area near Chattarpur, news agency ANI reported.

Shraddha, who was in a live-in relationship with accused Poonawala, 28, was allegedly strangulated by the latter on May 18 last year. The accused allegedly dismembered her body, kept the body parts in a fridge and disposed those of at desolate places across Delhi over several days to dodge police and the public.Additional sessions judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar recorded the statement of Vikas, a key prosecution witness in the case, on Saturday. The court deferred his cross-examination for August 9 after recording his examination in chief.

During the recording of the statement, Vikas reportedly also informed that the Delhi Police had recovered 13 bones, including a pelvic bone from a place which was identified by the accused during the investigation.Vikas also identified the refrigerator, which was brought to the court to be exhibited as evidence. Some wooden pieces with suspected blood stains on them were also produced as evidence in court.The accused, before disposing of the chopped pieces, packed them in trash bags and stuffed them in the fridge, Vikas said in the court. He alleged that Poonawala would remove the trash bag from the fridge and shift it to a shelf in the kitchen, whenever his new girlfriend visited him.Shraddha's father also identified other evidence in connection with the murder case. Audio and video clips of Shraddha and Poonwala's conversations were also played in the courtroom.Shraddha's father, Vikas Madan Walkar, testified before a Delhi court on her birthday on August 5. Shraddha would have turned 28 on Saturday. The court has scheduled further cross-examination for Monday.