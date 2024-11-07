Shri Kalki Mahotsav to begin with 'mahayagya' in UP from today

New Delhi, Nov 7 A four-day religious event, Shri Kalki Mahotsav, is all set to begin with the performing of a 'mahayagya' (act of worship to God) on Thursday in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh for which necessary preparations have been completed.

Several famous personalities from different walks of life are expected to participate in this religious event.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Peethadhishwar of Shri Kalki Dham, has said in his letter that a divine and grand event of traditional Shri Kalki Mahotsav, 2024, is being organised on the holy land of pilgrimage in Sambhal district, which is the place where Shri Kalki Narayan, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born.

The letter further said, "The enthusiasm among the Shri Kalki devotees is immense after the much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of 'Shri Kalki Dham' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this festival celebrating faith and devotion, a special ritual of 'Shiladaan Mahayagya' is being performed especially for the construction of Shri Kalki Dham, in which all the devotees worship a rock in their name or that of their ancestors with proper rituals and call it 'Shri Kalki Dham'.

"You can get the good fortune of installing it in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Also, all the names inscribed on the sacred stones will remain immortal and indelible in the history of Sanatan Dharma for centuries."

The letter states: You are welcome to the huge religious, spiritual, social, and cultural event of 'Shri Kalki Mahotsav'. Your dignified presence will add more grandeur to this great festival."

Apart from this, detailed information about the programme has also been mentioned.

The event will begin on November 7 and conclude on November 11.

Apart from this, Shiladan Mahayagya will be held daily from 7 to 9 a.m., along with the time of devotional satsang and sant darshan will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

A cultural evening programme will also be organised daily between 7 to 9:30 p.m.

In February this year, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and also unveiled the Shri Kalki Dham.

The Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust by the temple chief Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

