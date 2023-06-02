Siddaramaiah announces to implement all five Congress poll promises
June 2, 2023
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all five guarantees of the Congress will be implemented in the present financial year. He added that all these promises will be rolled out without any discrimination of caste or religion.
We held a cabinet meeting today. We discussed all five promises thoroughly. We have decided that all five guarantees will be implemented in the present financial year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said today. The Chief Minister recalled that he and Karnataka Congress president, and now Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar had signed the guarantee cards and promised to implement all promises and make sure they reach people.
The Congress had promised to implement five guarantees, which are:
- 200 units of free power to all households under the Gruha Jyoti scheme
- Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, which comes under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme
- 10 kgs of rice to every member of a BPL household - as part of the Anna Bhagya scheme
- ₹3,000 allowance per month for unemployed youth with a graduate degree, and ₹1,500 allowance for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18 to 25) under the Yuva Nidhi scheme
- Free travel for all women in public transport buses