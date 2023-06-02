Siddaramaiah announces to implement all five Congress poll promises

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all five guarantees of the Congress will be implemented in the present financial year. He added that all these promises will be rolled out without any discrimination of caste or religion.

We held a cabinet meeting today. We discussed all five promises thoroughly. We have decided that all five guarantees will be implemented in the present financial year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said today. The Chief Minister recalled that he and Karnataka Congress president, and now Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar had signed the guarantee cards and promised to implement all promises and make sure they reach people.

The Congress had promised to implement five guarantees, which are: