Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt was the most corrupt: CM Bommai

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], April 29 : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday lashed out at Congress and said that the Congress Government led by Siddaramaiah was the most corrupt government in the state.

Speaking at the BJP election rally in Humnabad which was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bommai said, "Congress leaders termed the Lingayats as corrupt. But the reality is that the Congress Government led by Siddaramaiah was the most corrupt government."

Reacting to the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's remark of 'a poisonous snake' about PM Modi, Bommai said, "Kharge made an atrocious statement against PM Modi, the meng of Narendra Modi is 'defeat' of the Congress Party".

At the BJP election rally in Humnabad CM Bommai welcomed PM Modi and said that the first and foremost duty of the democracy was to treat everyone equally which the Congress Party did not do to date.

"But the incumbent BJP government is treating all the communities equally," he added.

Highlighting the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, Bommai said, "PM has been giving 10 kg of rice to each poor person in the country and the Government of India has sanctioned 13 lakh houses to the State. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, drinking water was given to 40 lakh houses."

"As part of the Kisan Sanman scheme, Rs 16000 crore had been disbursed among 54 lakh farmers. Textile parks have been given which would create around one lakh jobs. The people of Bidar district must vote for the BJP candidates in all the constituencies," he added.

The BJP is seeking a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in returning to power with a full majority.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

