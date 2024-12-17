Siddaramaiah misused police authority in MUDA case, claims K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 17 Karnataka BJP claimed on Tuesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has misused the police authority to silence the complainant Snehamayi Krishna in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra commenting on the High Court issuing a stay on the FIR against Snehamayi Krishna, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consistently misused his power to prevent investigations against him, knowing that the allegations against him might be proven true.

“As the petitioner, Snehavayi Krishna, has pointed out, the Congress-led Karnataka government, having failed to lure or pressure him, has resorted to the shameful tactic of using police force to silence him. The BJP party urges the Governor to take immediate action against the officials who are dancing to the Chief Minister's tune,” he said.

He also claimed that it is evident to those observing the investigation that the Chief Minister has influenced the Lokayukta.

“In this context, as the petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the High Court reaches its final stage, the Chief Minister is visibly disturbed,” he said.

He claimed that in an attempt to silence the complainant, Snehamayi Krishna, the Chief Minister has misused police authority by directing officials to file a false complaint and arrest him.

“The stay order issued by the High Court against this conspiracy is a welcome development,” Vijayendra stated.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a stay on the FIR lodged against Snehamayi Krishna for charges of obstruction of duty, based on a complaint by Chamundeshwari Temple Authority Secretary, M.J. Roopa.

Snehamayi Krishna had alleged that Roopa was involved in selling the sarees gifted to Goddess Chamundeshwari by devotees.

The MUDA case involves the alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's family by the MUDA. Following the allegations, Siddaramaiah's family returned the sites. Presently, Karnataka Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the matter. Snehamayi Krishna had approached the High Court seeking the CBI probe into the case.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor