Siddaramaiah thanks Banu Mushtaq, appreciates ministers for successful celebration of Mysuru Dusshera

Mysuru, Oct 2 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah thanked Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq on Thursday for the inauguration of Dusshera and appreciated ministers and officials for successfully organising historical Dusshera celebrations in Mysuru city.

He was speaking to the media in Mysuru on Thursday.

“Dusshera is a people’s festival. It is successful only when more people gather in large numbers. I congratulate writer, Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq, who inaugurated this year’s Dusshera festivities. It is a matter of happiness that the festival has been celebrated successfully without any hurdles. I extend my appreciation to the ministers, legislators, and officials who worked hard to make it possible,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that this time the Dussehra festival is being celebrated for eleven days.

“I have participated in all the Dusshera festivities as Chief Minister during my two terms. With the people’s blessings, I have had the opportunity to participate in Dasara as Chief Minister eight times, which has brought me immense joy,” he added.

Talking about crop loss due to floods and incessant rains, CM Siddaramaiah stated that there has been good rainfall across the state. All reservoirs are full, and crops have grown well. However, in some districts of North Karnataka, due to excessive rainfall, crops on nearly 10 lakh hectares have been damaged.

"During my visit to Kalaburagi, I had announced that compensation would be provided to farmers after a survey. Compensation has been fixed at Rs 17,000 per hectare for dry land, Rs 17,500 per hectare for irrigated land, and Rs 31,000 per hectare for multi-crop land, with support from the government and the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF)," he stated.

He said that because of continuous heavy rainfall, it has not been possible to conduct the joint crop-loss survey.

“Once the survey is completed, compensation will be provided for all 10 lakh hectares of damaged crops,” he said.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, offered floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, who was carried in the golden howdah by Abhimanyu inside the Mysuru Palace premises.

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and Shivaraj Tangadagi, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Reddy, and Police Commissioner Seema Latkar were present.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.

On the occasion, he also performed the ritual of breaking the coconuts in front of the Chamundeshwari temple.

