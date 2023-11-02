Siddaramaiah warns of strict action against illegal mining

Bengaluru, Nov 2 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the state government will take strict action against illegal mining.

He said this while interacting with the media after inaugurating various development programmes at Government Pre-university College campus in Hospet.

The Chief Minister said that a meeting was held with the Forest Department and appropriate directions were given not to disturb A, B, C or any category of mining.

"Alternative measures to mining in forest land were also discussed. We have fought against illegal mining in the past," he said.

Reacting to BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi's 'prediction' that the Congress government will fall soon, the CM said that the people of Karnataka have given majority to the Congress party.

"The Congress government will rule for five years. I am going to continue as Chief Minister for five years. Since the BJP was successful once in Operation Kamal, they think that they can attempt that again. But their efforts will go in vain," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor