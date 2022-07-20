Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 1 suspect killed in encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar village

An exchange of fire was underway in Amritsar on Wednesday between the Punjab Police and two gangsters, believed to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, official sources said. According to early reports, two policemen have also sustained bullet injuries and one shooter has been killed.

According to sources, the police have surrounded the gangsters and an encounter is currently on in Bhakna village of Amritsar. Locals in the area have been asked to stay indoors. The operation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police is going on at Bhakna village, they said.Three shooters, who were allegedly involved in the murder of singer Moose Wala, were absconding. Two of them Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet are believed to be engaged in encounter by the police team. The area has been cordoned off, they added. Sources say Manpreet was the first one to open fire on Sidhu Moose Wala using an AK47. Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawahrke village in Mansa district near his home on May 29, a day after his security was scaled down by the state police.