Sidhu Moose Wala's murder symbolic of AAP's misgovernance in Punjab: Meenakashi Lekhi

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, and called it "symbolic" of the misgovernance of the state.

Lekhi also alleged that the singer's murder was the ninetieth since Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government came to power.

"This is not the first murder, it's the 90th murder since they (AAP government in Punjab) have come to power. Sidhu Moose Wala's murder with 30 rounds is just symbolic of misgovernance which is going on in the state," Lekhi told ANI.

Meanwhile, holding the AAP government responsible and accountable for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma met Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday and demanded the dismissal of the present state government.

According to Sharma, the Punjab government, by reducing the security of Moose Wala and that too declaring it publicly has given the murderer a chance to commit the crime.

He also demanded an independent National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

The Punjab BJP chief also questioned the government's decision of lifting the security cover of 424 people and making the list public, thereby risking their lives.

He further added, "This Government reduced security of 424 people and made the list public, risking their security, just for applauds. Such documents are confidential. Action should be taken against people who broke this rule, we demanded this. We also demanded an independent NIA probe."

Punjab High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government, seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the decision.

On Monday, Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, said STF sources.

Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who allegedly provided support to the assailants in killing Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

( With inputs from ANI )

