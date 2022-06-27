Sidhu Moosewala murder: SC to hear on July 11 Lawrence Bishnoi's father's plea challenging transit remand

The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that it will hear on July 11, the plea of accused Lawrence Bishnoi's father challenging the transit remand to Punjab police.

His father's Advocate Sangram Singh also stated that Lawrence is not getting any legal assistance in Mansa, Punjab.

The bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice JB Pardiwala on Monday while fixing the matter for hearing on July 11, 2022, also observed that since the murder took place there Punjab Police should probe the case. The Court also asked Lawrence's father's lawyer to approach Punjab and Haryana HC to get legal aid counsel.

The matter was mentioned on Monday by Advocate Sangram Singh who appeared for Lawrence's father. He stated that Lawrence's custody to Punjab police is not according to law and is illegal.

On June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi had allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and also allowed Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

The Delhi Court while allowing Punjab Police applications said "the applicant Investigation Officer/SP Dharamveer Singh and the investigating agency were directed to take all the appropriate measures for safety and security of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi during transit till the production of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi before the concerned Court at Mansa, Punjab."

According to the petition filed by Punjab Police in the court, Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the "planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

"The same has been corroborated by the upload on social media wherein Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for carrying out the planned murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Delhi Police had questioned the said accused Lawrence Bishnoi, and they have clearly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi was the key conspirator in the planned murder of Sidhu Moosewala via press conferences," Punjab Police said.

"The arrested accused also stated that they were in direct touch with Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. It is also pertinent to mention here that all the arrested accused are closely associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, and they have been involved together in multiple FIRs. The motive for the above said crime was found to be to avenge the killing of Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, in which there was an alleged involvement of Shagundeep Singh, manager of Shubhdeep Singh, who is not absconding," it added.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor