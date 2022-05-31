Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Union Minister Som Parkash terms singer's death as failure of Punjab Govt

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Tuesday slammed the Punjab government over the murder of the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala and said that it was an "immature decision" to withdraw the security provided to the singer and publicise it in the newspapers.

He alleged that the government in the border state is a complete failure.

He added, "It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Director-General of Police (DGP)."

He alleged, " It is wrong on the part of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal to talk about withdrawing security of the singer during their speeches. Mann has said that the security of 400 people has been withdrawn, how irresponsible this statement is. It is absolutely wrong."

Prakash said that Punjab's law and order are constantly being destroyed in Punjab. Murders, loot, drug supply, supply of drones, and the arrival of drones from Pakistan have become usual.

"Is it appropriate? This is a very serious matter, Punjab is a border state, and such activities completely reflect the failure of the government," he alleged.

"Weapons used in Moose Wala's Murder are quite advanced. The law and order are completely collapsing in the state," he further alleged.

"Mann should first spare Punjab, what had to happen has happened, now what will happen by forming this committee, the investigation should be completed in this matter. It is the DGP himself who is publicizing, that the security of 400 people has been withdrawn. What will this investigation do?" he stated.

"Bhagwant Mann has to take responsibility, giving safety to the people should be his first priority. The people of Punjab have given such a big mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party, at least they should respect it," he further stated.

Amid outrage over the killing of Moose Wala, the Punjab High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the move.

Punjab government on Monday wrote a letter to Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sanjiv Berry, requesting him to conduct an inquiry on Moose Wala's murder by a sitting Judge of the High Court.

Earlier today, Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, said STF sources.

Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who helped in the killing of Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation linked the murder with an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Earlier, Punjab Police had ordered the withdrawal of Sidhu Moose Wala's security cover saying that it was only a 'temporary move'. They cited that there were pressing 'law and order duty' due to which this action was taken.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said that Moose Wala's security was not withdrawn but curtailed.

( With inputs from ANI )

