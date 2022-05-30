Sidhu Moosewala’s mother blames Punjab’s AAP government for her son’s death

After the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the opposition has attacked the Bhagwant Mann government.The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Sidhu Moose Wala.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala's mother has also blamed the Punjab government. Punjabi singer's mother Charanjit Kaur has blamed Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal for her son's murder. Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala's father has lodged an FIR in Mansa in connection with the murder. According to the FIR, Sidhu Moosewala was not accompanied by a bulletproof vehicle or both the Punjab Police commandos.

"The Mann government is a failed government, which has put an end to everything. Punjab Chief Minister and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for my son's death. Now shoot me too. The state government has taken away my son's safety", said Charanjit Kaur, mother of Sidhu Moosewala.



Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.