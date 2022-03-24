Sikh delegation calls meeting with PM Modi 'like a hug' to the community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals on Thursday which the Sikh delegation described "like a hug" to the community.

The interaction between PM Modi and the Sikh delegation was held on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology, and Punjab's overall development trajectory.

Professor Charanjit Singh Shah an Architect after meeting the PM said, "This meeting is like a hug from PM Modi to the Sikh community. The intake which I took from the PM today is that the religion and the community are important but 'unity of the country' is more important."

Harmeet Singh Kalka, President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said that the welfare of Sikhs was also discussed during the meeting.

He added, "There will not be PM like PM Modi in the history of our country, who takes all the communities together and leads us towards progress. We had a conversation with PM Modi regarding the welfare of Sikhs and the well-being of society as a whole. PM Modi has done a lot in the last seven years, especially for the Sikhs of Delhi. We have a special respect for PM Modi for the way he formed an SIT and got the culprits of 1984 Sikh riots behind the bars."

A Chartered Accountant, Charanjit Singh Nanda stated that India's future is bright with a leader like Narendra Modi as the PM.

He said, "Interaction with PM Modi went very well today. It was very overwhelming to have a discussion with such a big leader. I would like to say that if PM Modi and his party is given a full majority in all the states across the country, India's future will be bright."

Damanjit Kaur Sandhu, Member, Expert Panel National Commission For Women said that we discussed the drug addiction issue in Punjab with PM Modi. At present even young people from well-to-do families are getting addicted to drugs and the PM further asked us to raise the issue on a larger level.

Member (PPSC) of the Punjab Public Service Commission Punjab, Babbu Tir stated, "PM Modi has won us all over by making a national celebration of the 550th year of Guru Granth Sahib and with what is being done for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. For a minority community, all these things go a long way and the message also transverses to the World among the Sikh Diaspora sitting all across the World."

Former Chairman of the Takht Hazur Sahib Board, Dr P.S. Pasricha stated it was an informal meeting atmosphere with the PM, which was not imagined.

He added, "The PM tried to understand the issues of the Sikh community from us along with the aspirations and feelings and also discussed how to resolve the issues."

Retired IAS, KBS Sidhu stated, "The way PM Modi is concerned about the Sikh community, no one else is! I feel every Sikh, Punjabi or for the matter, every Indian should walk shoulder to shoulder with the PM and work for the community, state and the country at large."

Dr Neeza Singh Chandigarh said that speaking to PM Modi made us realize how sensitive he is as a person. Sikh being a minority community, still, PM Modi is aware of all the minute details about the community."

( With inputs from ANI )

