Sikh Gurus taught Indians to live for glory of their land: PM Modi on 'Veer Bal Diwas'

New Delhi, Dec 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Sikh Gurus have taught Indians to live for the glory of their land, and served as an inspiration to make the country better and developed.

Speaking at a 'Veer Bal Diwas' event here to commemorate the martyrdom of the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, PM Modi highlighted that their sacrifices are not only being remembered in India but also globally.

The Prime Minister said, “Today the country is remembering the immortal sacrifice of the brave Sahibzadas and taking inspiration from them. In the golden age of independence, a new chapter has started in the form of Veer Bal Diwas.”

He said that last year, for the first time, the country celebrated December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. “Then everyone in the entire country listened to the heroic stories of Sahibzadas with great emotion. Veer Bal Diwas symbolizes the resolve to do anything to protect Indianness. This day reminds us that age does not matter at the height of bravery,” he said.

He said that now 'Veer Bal Diwas' is being celebrated at the international level also. “Programmes related to Veer Bal Diwas are also being organised in Britain, Australia, New Zealand, UAE and Greece. The whole world will know more about the brave Sahibzadas of India and will learn from their great deeds,” he said.

He also said, "The courage and ideals of Guru Gobind Singhji and his four Sahibzadas continue to inspire and energise the hearts of the people of India.

“So, the Veer Bal Diwas is the nation's tribute to the unmatched bravery of those true heroes and the great mothers who gave birth to them."

He also said, "Unless we respect our heritage, the world will also not appreciate our heritage. Today when we are proud of our heritage, the world's perspective has also changed."

He said that he was happy that India is coming out of the slavery mentality, and “today's India has full faith in its people, its capabilities and its inspiration”.

“The sacrifice of Sahibzadas is a matter of national inspiration for today's India. In today's India, the sacrifice of Lord Birsa Munda and the sacrifice of Guru Govind Singhji inspire the entire nation,” he said.

“We have to live for the honor and glory of this soil, we have to live to make the country better. As children of this great nation, we have to live, unite, struggle and emerge victorious to make the country developed,” PM Modi said.

He also pointed out that today, India is one of the countries in the world which has the youngest population. “India was not so young even at the time of its freedom struggle. When that youth power brought independence to the country, it is beyond imagination to what heights today's youth power can take India to,” he said.

He also said that the coming 25 years will bring huge opportunities for the youth of India.

“The youth of India may be born in any region or society… their dreams are limitless. To fulfill these dreams, the government has a clear road map, clear vision, clear policy and there is no flaw in its intentions,” he said.

“Being the world's third largest economy means better healthcare, better education, more avenues and more employment opportunities. It also means quality of life and quality of products! How will the developed India of 2047 be? To draw this picture of Bharat on that big canvas, our youth has to take the lead,” the Prime Minister emphasised

He also said that today the whole world is considering 'Bharat Bhoomi' as the land of opportunities.

“Today India is at that stage where India is playing a big role in solving major global challenges," the PM said.

