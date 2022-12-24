Sikkim truck mishap: UP CM Yogi pays tribute to martyred army personnel, announces ex-gratia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to army personnel who died in the Sikkim truck mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of all the deceased.

CM Yogi paid tribute to late Lokesh Kumar, a resident of district Muzaffarnagar, late Shyam Singh Yadav, a resident of district Unnao, late Bhupendra Singh, a resident of Etah district, and late Raja Charan Singh, a resident of district Lalitpur.

He also announced a government job for one family member of each soldier.

CM Yogi also stated that a road in the Lucknow district shall be named after the martyrs.

The Chief Minister has assured all possible help to the families of the soldiers on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Along with this, the deceased will be cremated with full military honours in the presence of state ministers, the chief minister informed.

As many as 16 Indian Army personnel lost their lives on Friday in a road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck, said the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that was going from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Friday condoled the death of Indian Army personnel in a tragic road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck.

"Pained to learn about the tragic loss of the lives of our brave Army soldiers in a road accident in Sikkim. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the recovery of the injured at the earliest," tweeted Kiren Rijiju.

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled the deaths of Indian Army personnel.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of the Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted President Murmu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor