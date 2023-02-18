Silver valued at Rs 3 cr looted on Ahmedabad Rajkot Highway

Surendranagar, Feb 18 Silver valued at Rs 3 crore was looted from a vehicle carrying the booty on the Ahmedabad Rajkot Highway on Saturday.

Surendranagar District Superintendent of Police Pratap Dudhat told media persons, "An angadia pedhi (traditional courier service) employee and its driver were carrying silver and imitation jewellery in a four-wheeler to Ahmedabad, when robbers in four vehicles intercepted their vehicle and looted the booty."

On getting information, 15 police teams were dispatched to all district and state highways leading to Surendranagar, and all vehicles passing through it were being thoroughly checked.

An Angadia Pedhi employee informed the police that 1,000 to 1,400 kg silver was looted.

