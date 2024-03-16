Singer Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Renowned Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal officially joined the BJP on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a joint press conference held at the party's headquarters, Paudwal expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed her delight in becoming part of a party led by him. "I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today," she said.

On being asked if she will contest the upcoming elections, the singer said, “I don’t know yet, it depends on whatever suggestion the party gives me.”

#WATCH | Famous singer Anuradha Paudwal joins the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi pic.twitter.com/SBFSVLjVU8 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

The acclaimed playback singer, honored with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, formally became a BJP member in the presence of senior party leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.