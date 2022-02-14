Single Use Plastic Ban: Single use plastic will be banned from July 1

Many items ranging from plastic spoons to earbuds that harm the environment will be banned from July 1. In this regard, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued notices to all organizations concerned with production, storage, distribution and use. It called for a complete ban on single-use plastics before June 30. Single use plastics are considered extremely harmful to the environment. These plastic products cause long lasting damage to the environment. In view of this damage, in August 2021, the Union Environment Minister had issued a notification banning it. It called for a ban on all such items from July 1. Against this background, the CPCB has issued notices to all parties concerned. All preparations for a ban on these items should be completed by June 30, it said.

According to the CPCB notice, from July 1, earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks with balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, thermocol used for decoration, etc. are included. It will also include cutlery items such as plastic cups, plates, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws and trays, plastic on confectionery boxes, plastic invitation leaflets, PVC banners less than 100 microns thick.

Importantly, the notice issued by the CPCB also warned that strict action would be taken against those violating the rules. These include confiscation of products, imposition of fines for harming the environment, and closure of industries related to their products.