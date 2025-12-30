SIR: ECI extends date for final publication of UP voters’ list to March 6

Lucknow, Dec 30 The ECI has issued revised dates for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Uttar Pradesh, based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026, with final publication of voters’ list now scheduled for March 6, 2026, an official said on Tuesday

The CEO, Uttar Pradesh, in a statement issued on social media, said that as per the revised dates, the draft publication of the electoral roll will now be done on January 6, 2026.

“The period for receiving claims and objections has been set from January 6 to February 6, 2026,” he said.

“The notice phase, decision on counting forms, and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out from January 6 to February 27, 2026. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh's electoral roll will be done on March 6, 2026,” said the CEO, UP.

On December 12, ECI appointed SROs for intensive electoral roll revision in Uttar Pradesh and seven other states.

The Special Roll Observers (SROs) were appointed for observing the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

According to the ECI, the SROs have already begun their work and are expected to be present two days a week in these States until the final Electoral Rolls are published in February 2026.

“SROs will conduct meetings with the state-level and district-level leadership of all the National and State political parties,” the ECI said in its press note.

The SROs will also attend meetings with the CEOs and DEOs of the States, either physically or virtually, to ensure that the entire process is completed in a smooth, transparent and participatory manner.

“The SROs will observe the process of SIR so that no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Rolls,” it added.

For Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest electorate in the country, the ECI had earlier extended the enumeration period till December 26, with publication of draft rolls slated for December 31.

The Commission said the extension aims to ensure thorough coverage and accommodate administrative requests from the states.

