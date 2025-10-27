SIR exercise order draws mixed reactions from political parties in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 27 The announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 12 Indian states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), including West Bengal, has evoked a mixed response from leaders of different political parties in the state.

The Trinamool Congress has threatened to launch a massive protest demonstration in front of the ECI office if the name of even a single genuine voter in West Bengal is deleted from the rolls.

“We are also in favour of an error-free voters’ list. But if the name of a single genuine voter is deleted from the voters’ list following the SIR, there will be a protest demonstration in front of the ECI by an assembly of 1,00,000 people. However, I request the people of West Bengal not to be trapped in any provocation, and in case of any irregularity in the name of SIR, that will be fought legally,” Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

At the time of filing this report, there was no reaction from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or from Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

BJP’s West Bengal unit president and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya said that the SIR is not only meant for inclusion of eligible voters, but also a correct step to protect the democratic system.

“But unfortunately, the Trinamool Congress is distorting this process for its political interests. There is a desperate attempt to include the names of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the voter list. On the other hand, the ruling party in the state is deliberately trying to exclude the names of genuine Indian citizens, especially Hindu refugees and ordinary voters, so that the fake vote bank of the Trinamool Congress survives,” Bhattacharya said.

State Congress president Suvankar Sarkar criticised the ECI for not holding discussions with political parties.

"It is unfortunate that the ECI announced the SIR dates ignoring the long-standing demand of Congress to convene an all-party meeting with all recognised parties before the announcement. What the Election Commission wants to establish is not in the interest of the country's democracy," Sarkar said.

CPI-M Politburo member and state secretary Md Salim said the ECI itself has admitted that the current electoral rolls are full of errors.

"Have they been sleeping all these years? We have been saying for years that the names of those who have passed away should be removed," Salim said.

