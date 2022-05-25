Sisodia visits Cambridge University, discusses new ways to strengthen educational ties

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia met the Cambridge University faculty on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing partnership and to explore new ways to strengthen ties.

The meeting was a part of the Deputy Chief Minister's ongoing visit to the United Kingdom for the Education World Forum 2022.

Speaking at the forum, Manish Sisodia said, "It was a pleasure sharing the Delhi Education model with the education ministers and experts from 122 countries at Education World Forum-2022. I am happy to see the growing interest of people to learn from our education model and reforms."

Delving into details about the purpose of his visit to Cambridge University, Sisodia added, "Our ongoing collaboration with the Cambridge University for training principals has helped us create a positive environment in schools and introduce better administrative practices."

"In this journey of Delhi's Education Revolution, Cambridge University has played a crucial role to help turn our vision into a reality. We are continuously training our teachers for improving their pedagogical skills and relationships with students by sending them to premier institutes across India and abroad, such as the University of Cambridge, educational institutes in Finland and Singapore for professional training."

Sisodia also discussed the idea of designing a joint certification course between Cambridge University and Delhi Teachers University in the areas of school leadership, curriculum development, and other related fields.

Notably, between 2016 to 2021, about 354 officials, principals and educators visited Cambridge University for training in 12 batches, and the next batch is scheduled to visit Cambridge between 19-28 June 2022.

During the course of the training that was developed by the Delhi government with Judge Business School, Cambridge University, Heads of School get to visit local schools, interact with the senior leaders there and observe the teaching methods.

The Deputy Chief Minister also visited Chesterton Community College at Cambridge University, which is one of the schools where the Delhi Government's Head of schools go to understand the leadership challenges as part of their training.

Sisodia informed the Cambridge faculty about Delhi Government's groundbreaking 'Happiness, Deshbhakti, and Entrepreneurship Mindset' curricula, which have been introduced in government schools with an aim to improve emotional well-being, experiential learning and encouraging the entrepreneurial mindset.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor