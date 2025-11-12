SIT slaps corruption charges in Sabarimala gold 'heist' case, political heat rises

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Sabarimala gold heist case, has invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, significantly tightening the legal framework of the case and widening its political implications.

The SIT submitted an additional report before the Pathanamthitta court asserting that several government officials and representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) were involved in corrupt practices linked to the misappropriation of temple gold.

With the inclusion of the anti-corruption law, the case will now be transferred from the Ranni court to the Vigilance Court in Kollam, which has jurisdiction over offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the investigation team, public servants and Devaswom officials allegedly facilitated or concealed the theft, warranting the stronger legal provisions.

The move comes amid a wider political storm, as the SIT has already arrested former Devaswom Board Commissioner N. Vasu and summoned former TDB president and CPI(M) leader A. Padmakumar for questioning.

With the SIT invoking the corruption law, the case is expected to tighten further.

Apart from the existing criminal charges, fresh counts under the Prevention of Corruption Act will now make it more difficult for those named in the final charge sheet.

Crucially, this expansion of charges means that not only serving and former TDB officials but also political appointees to the three-member Board could face prosecution.

The Travancore Devaswom Board's tenure runs for three years, with representation typically shared among major political parties depending on who is in power.

The inclusion of political nominees under corruption provisions could therefore have wide-ranging consequences for multiple stakeholders.

With local body elections approaching, the development adds another layer of pressure on the ruling CPI(M), already under scrutiny after the arrest of N.Vasu, its close associate in the case.

Among the arrested are "sponsor" Unnikrishnan Potti, serving TDB official Murari Babu and retired officials - K.S.

Vasu incidentally served two terms as Devaswom Commissioner and once as president of the TDB.

Meanwhile, Padmakumar, who was served a notice to appear for questioning, has sought time.

