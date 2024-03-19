Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, quits party ahead of LS polls

Ranchi, March 19 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Sita Soren, the daughter-in-law of party chief Shibu Soren, resigned from all party posts on Tuesday and also announced giving up primary membership of the party, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 20224.

Sita Soren, wife of late Durga Soren, in a letter to Shibu Soren, said, “I, Sita Soren, Central General Secretary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and active member and current MLA, am resigning with a very heavy heart.”

“Since the demise of my late husband, Shri Durga Soren, who was a leading warrior of the Jharkhand movement and a great revolutionary, I and my family have been victims of continuous neglect. We have been isolated by the party and family members, which has been extremely painful for me. I had hoped that the situation would improve with time, but unfortunately it did not happen,” Sita Soren, sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, said.

Sita Soren, the MLA of Jama constituency, was reportedly angry at not being made a minister in the new government formed under the leadership of Champai Soren after Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED and sent to jail.

“Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which my late husband had made a great party on the strength of his sacrifice, dedication and leadership ability, is no more today. I feel deeply saddened to see this. The party has now fallen into the hands of those whose vision and objectives do not match our values and ideals,” she lamented.

“Despite the tireless efforts of Shri Shibu Soren (Guruji Baba) who worked hard to keep us all together, unfortunately his efforts also failed. I have recently come to know that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy against me and my family also. A conspiracy is being hatched. I am very sad. I have firmly decided that I will have to leave Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and this family,” Sita Soren added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor